A plan is under way to relocate at least 1,600 unaccompanied minors from Greek refugee camps to several European Unon countries, European Commission spokesman Jahnz Adalbert has said.

The relocation was decided on March 6 but has been delayed by the spread of the coronavirus.

The six countries that are taking in the child migrants from Greece are France, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg, Croatia and Lithuania.

The children are to be transferred from state camps to hotels or other accommodation ahead of their transfer, the spokesman said.