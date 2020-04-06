Lockdown lifted for two villages in northern Greece

Greek authorities lifted on Monday the strict restrictions on movement for two mountainous villages in western Macedonia which had been placed on lockdown since March 16 due to a cluster of coronavirus deaths and infections.

The villages, Damaskinia and Dragasia, recorded four deaths from Covid-19 and more than 10 infections in March. They are located between the towns of Kozani and Kastoria.

Based on data from the municipality of Voiou, no new cases were confirmed in the first week of April either in the two villages or the wider municipality.

“This development is positive and vindicates the behavior of the residents during this time,” mayor Christos Zefklis said.

Residents in the two villages will continue to comply with the general restrictions on movement implemented throughout the country and Zefklis noted that no trips are allowed to nearby municipalities.