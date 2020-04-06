ELTA releases first stamp series of 2020
Online
“Ancient Greek Theaters” is the title of the first series of stamps issued by Hellenic Post (ELTA) in 2020.
“Ancient Greek Theaters” is the title of the first series of stamps issued by Hellenic Post (ELTA) in 2020.
The series is the first to be released in conditions of global and strict quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new commemorative series consists of five stamps that reveal the rich cultural heritage of Epirus in northwestern Greece.