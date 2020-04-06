Drug dealing couple netted in Athens

A man from Guinea and a woman from Moldova were arrested in Argyroupoli in southern Athens on Monday, accused of drug possession and trafficking.



According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the detainees were active in the greater Athens area.



A search of their car as well as their apartment in the district of Vyronas yielded 220 packages of cocaine weighing 729.3 grams.



The two appeared before an Athens prosecutor.