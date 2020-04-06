Chios man remanded after shooting, injuring Syrian teens

A 48-year-old man on the eastern Aegean island of Chios who shot and injured two 16-year-old Syrians last Wednesday was remanded in custody on Monday.



The man opened fire with his hunting rifle on the two teenagers when they entered his greenhouse.



The suspect had been accused in the past of threatening migrants from a neighboring camp.



Police said that a group of young migrants from the neighboring camp had assaulted the suspect with sticks and stones both just prior to the shooting and earlier in the day.



Four of the assailants have been charged over the assault.