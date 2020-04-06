Six more deaths from Covid-19, total number of cases rises to 1,755

Greece's Health Ministry announced on Monday 20 new coronavirus infections, with the total now at 1,755.

In his regular press conference, ministry spokesman and infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras said six more fatalities from Covid-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours raising the total to 79.

He said another 90 patients are intubated in intensive care units while 9 people have been cured.

In the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the village of Echinos in northern Greece which was placed in lockdown on March 25 will remain in quarantine for one more week for “purely precautionary reasons.”

By third week of March, nine people from the wider area had tested positive for the new coronavirus.