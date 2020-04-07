Stricter restrictive measures have been imposed on the islands of Mykonos and Santorini in a bid to prevent a spread of Covid-19 in the two popular holiday destinations.

At the same time, the villages of Damaskinia and Dragassia in the municipality of Voio, northern Greece, came out of quarantine on Monday.

The new measures on Mykonos came after a second case was confirmed on the island on Saturday. Inspections are ongoing to trace the contacts made by the two women who tested positive for Covid-19.

In Santorini, even though no cases of infection have been reported, authorities imposed a suspension of all construction activity for 30 days, with the exception of public works that are already underway.

The measures were introduced as the island was deemed to have become vulnerable over the past week with the arrival of workers who work in construction.

Movement on the two islands is prohibited every day from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.