The government announced on Monday it had reached an agreement with Greece’s main mobile network operators for free access to the virtual tools used for distance learning by schools during the pandemic. The deal with Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind goes into effect Tuesday.

According to official data Monday, around 1 million students and 166,000 teachers have signed up with the online school network. An estimated 23,000 online classes take place every day.

However, participation is not uniform. A minority of teachers have turned their back on the virtual classes, citing lack of technical means, or even ideological grounds, with a number claiming that online classes comprise a breach of domestic asylum law.