BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

E-Kyklos event to debate Greek economy

TAGS: Economy, Special Event

The Athens-based E-Kyklos think tank is organizing an online public debate on Wednesday evening titled “The Pandemic and the Strength of the Greek Economy: The Day After,” featuring former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos, the chairman and chief executive officer of Mytilineos, Evangelos Mytilineos, Eurobank’s CEO Fokion Karavias, the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation, Yiannis Retsos, University of Athens Professor of History Kostas Kostis, and financial analyst Giorgos Prokopakis.

The online event starts at 7.15 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m., at ekyklos.gr and on YouTube.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 