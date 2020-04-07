MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek-American doctor on front line of coronavirus pandemic

TAGS: Diaspora, Coronavirus, Health

Dr George Nerantzakis (left) and Will Vanderwall, a physician assistant, prepare to perform a procedure for a patient stricken with the coronavirus at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York, last week. With the New York death toll already topping 4,000 people, the hospital has been hit hard by the crisis and an estimated one third of medical staff have been put in quarantine. A watchdog report warned Monday that US hospitals, where many Greek-American doctors like Nerantzakis work, were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to treat infected patients. [Victor J. Blue/The New York Times]

