Extension mulled for enterprises to apply for support

The Finance Ministry is considering extending the deadline for application submissions by companies wishing to receive a part of the state support totaling 1 billion euros, as well as to expand the program by another 1 billion euros.



The various problems on the online platform and the inability of many accountants to collect the documents required for submission along with the application are leading the government to stretching the submission period by a week, until April 17.



Accountants say the system will not accept the submission of IBAN bank codes, which should be fixed in the next two or three days.