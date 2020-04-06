Impose strict measures now that you still have time. The phrase sums up the advice to Greece from Marco De Ponte, General Secretary of ActionAid Italy. In this interview with Kathimerini, De Ponte casts light on the reasons for Italy’s devastating death toll from the novel coronavirus.



We still can’t figure out what went so terribly wrong in Italy. Could you give us the three main reasons for the current tragedy?

I don’t think something went terribly wrong in Italy; a virus is a virus, the only thing is that most of the people in Italy didn’t get tested unless they went to hospitals. That was actually a mistake because in the hospitals people get contagious from one another. It’s not particularly deadly here. The number of people that are seriously sick is more or less like in any other country, but we tested less people. People were advised to stay home and the lockdown happened really early. The ratio of the people that seem to be positive and the dead is particularly surprising. Apparently 8 percent of the people tested are seriously sick; but the reality is that many more people are probably positive, but they are not confirmed cases because they stayed home and maybe some are even asymptomatic. The number of deaths is related to the fact that we were the first country in Europe that faced such a situation and for 15 days people were still in contact with one another before we closed everything down. In other countries, the difference was that you could assume that people were getting infected before the number of people who got sick started to climb.



Do you see any political responsibility in the handling of the crisis?

The political responsibility is always something we are looking to identify in the Mediterranean countries. I think a wise assessment of what happened in Italy is linked to the fact that we were the first western country to be hit by the virus so, we were not prepared; we could not see what happened in other countries. However, we all have to recognize that there are pandemic plans and preparations. Italy had one that was apparently 14 years old. So there was a little bit of improvisation. The second thing is that although Italy is not a federally organized country, the management of health is delegated to the regions. So regions like Lombardy or Veneto that were hit, have different systems, resources, degree privatization versus public spending in health care so they could decide slightly different things. In the early stages the government had to contain that diversity of response. Now that 3 weeks have gone by and we face the hard restrictions maybe the government has not been so bad in reality in organizing the homogeneous containment measures. The real challenge has been the capacity of people who could be treated in intensive care and the biggest threat is still related to the regions in the south, because the capacity of the health system is much smaller. We are not looking for anyone to blame. A bit of fragmentation yes, a bit of inexperience in communication yes, and there were many things that could have been done better, but are we looking for a political party that is responsible? I don’t think so. Politics in general have not always been driven by science and pandemic plans have not been used or updated. That is the job of the state rather than one political party.

Could you describe a devastating and a happy experience of yours in Italy the last days?

Well devastating experiences are many. The very fact that many people have been dying in isolation that couldn’t be attended by a close-one is a unique thing. I have personally known people that are close to me that couldn’t go and say goodbye to their relatives passing away; that is something that shouldn’t happening in the 21rst century. On the bright side, people are reacting with an increased sense of unity. I know this could crumble, that it’s easy to say for the first few weeks but then in a protracted crisis this would probably not be the same. Greece has been in a protracted economic crisis and we know that the trends, not the overall level of security and wealth, matters. If we remain in an emergency for a long time maybe solidarity will also crumble. But there has been indeed an effort that is not just the medical personnel, but also economic sector, the productive sector is trying to find solutions for their own businesses, for their own communities and certainly NGOs like AA are redoubling efforts for policy advice, reorganizing projects and there is a sense of “less barriers, more flexibility” willingness to find solutions rather than problem which is very refreshing.

Why is it that every time we think a flattening of the curve has started the next day we see another record of people dying in Italy?

That is the question everyone is asking. It is probably true that the number of deaths is probably the figure that is more certain although many people that are dying of unrecorded deaths may also have been infected with the coronavirus and it is accelerating death of certain people. So the curve is maybe debatable I would even say. As I said before the number of people tested and the number of people dying are not correlated in the same way between the countries. There is a different ratio, of the people who are tested and the people dying in Italy. It does depend on people that are tested as well. I think the peak everyone is willing to see might be just around the corner. We know that many people are asking for support from hospitals in the past two or three days so that should in theory be followed by a decrease in the number of people that die. Also, we are seeing a lot more people who were infected that have now recovered and tested negative.

There is a risk when the people see that the situation is less dramatic, they will want to get out and resume their normal lives. Τhat would be a mistake, but Ι am no epidemiologist. We should follow the instructions of the scientists. Although we are all aware that the lockdown is costing a fortune, that state expenditures have been increased, which create debt and that we will have to pay for the debt. The welfare of the state will have a problem down the line, so yes, it is in interest of everyone to “finish the job” as soon as possible. But we need to be wise, because there is also the risk that this will start all over again. Reaching the peak and seeing the curve flatten will be a relief but still then there would be a few more weeks to continue with the measures if we are hopefully curving this for good.

Do you see a lack of European solidarity to Italy and a stepping in of China and Russia? Is this evident in the country?



European solidarity vs global solidarity, that is a very interesting thing. I think that it’s interesting that small countries that are close to Italy, like Albania, or Somalia, or even Cuba wanted to send in their medical equipment. That is fine, that is more of a PR exercise if you want, but nobody was forcing them to do so, so we thank them. China, of course, they had experience, we all know that China is using support as a diplomatic tool as well, so that is more political. In my opinion, I think in Europe, we should be watching carefully what China and Russia are doing because you know a divided Europe is probably in the interest of both, so that should be watched. And solidarity at a European level, that is a different thing. It is not about sending in medical equipment or things like that; it is about the economic relief that will come later. Socializing the losses, probably is something that countries like the Netherlands, or Denmark or Germany or Finland, we understand are not prepared to do. I think they will come closer to more reasonable postures soon, because I sit even talking with colleagues, they still do not perceive what it is. So maybe one week down the line they will understand; we have seen everyone going down, and you know making up their minds as we did, Spain first but then France, then Britain, and the USA of course; it’s almost a bit of a joke. So maybe the Northern countries will also realize what all this means. One thing that is clear for me is that nobody can save themselves with their own devices no matter if it’s a big country like Germany of a small like the Netherlands. My question is what will be the economic perspective of a country that will have saved some money refusing to socialize some of the losses know, even if that was possible when the economy across Europe will be appearing like a desert. Who is the Netherlands going to trade with, if Italy, Spain, France for example, the 3 largest economies, except from Germany in the European Union, are dropping 10 percent?



So, it is a matter of solidarity, but it is also being smart. This is the time to show that the European project is alive, or it will crumble like everyone is saying. But it is also the moment to acknowledge that is in the interest of everyone to act quickly.

Do you fear there could be a spreαd of the coronavirus in the southern part of Italy?

Yes, the spread of the virus in southern Italy is a big big threat, because the infrastructure there is not like in northern Italy. So, there will be more people that could not really be treated. This is why, you know, every measure was tailored to avoid a spread in southern Italy. This has to do with what I articulated in another answer, this is not a federal state, but the management of health is allocated to regions, region by region, so the capacities are very different. And since we are an international organization, you can compare what could happen in southern Italy with what might happen to some countries of the global south that are really unable, likely to be unable to treat everyone and need to take even stronger preventive measures or suffer terrible damage.

What exactly is ActionAid doing against the Covid-19? Are you active in other countries, besides Italy?

In Italy what we are doing is basically three things: At broad policy level we are looking at economic emergency measures, particularly trying to broaden existing economic measures that address the needs of the poorest part of the population, we have something called citizenship revenue and we are trying to extend because we know the number of poor people will increase. So there will be less conditionalities. I am quite happy to see that exactly today there has been a good pick up on the number of very specific proposals that ActionAid has formulated as part of the so-called inequality forum. Secondly, together with other organizations we are looking into measures that the state could articulate to protect the sector, this is more kind of a union work, so postponing the lines, presenting the accounts, relaxing the time for a number of accountability reports, applying to third sector organizations, the same facilitation for providers for companies, for example for state payments of some of the salaries that we will have to pay anyway and we are trying to do an estimate of forgone income that we should discuss with the state. A number of measures related to the sector is something that ActionAid is very much advocating.

Thirdly, continuity with existing programs. We are particularly focusing on subject matters that we deal with normally. One is attention to the migrants, the migrant community in Italy is 700,000 people who are just out of the system, like irregular workers. These people are also a biological bomb, if you want, because they are not seen by the state, they cannot go to the hospital, so we are just saying that they should regularize them. This is the time to do that, they should do kind of an amnesty and make these people able to access the health system, because if they don’t go they will keep the virus within their groups and that will continue to spread with the wider population. So, this is the egoist reason to do that. Of course. ActionAid is doing a lot of work with the migrant population in Italy for reasons of justice, we think they should access the welfare state, irrespective of you know when they came and why they came because they are contributing to the production in the country. And they are contributing if they are regular, they can pay taxes. Also, Italy is basically educating people that are then migrating and importing people to work in agriculture and in low paid jobs. These people cannot be in slate. Now these people are even more in danger, so you might have seen that Portugal has regularized all of these people and Spain is planning to do that. So that is one focus.

So beyond working with migrants, we are also continuing and deepening our work in relation with women that are victims of violence. We have actually worked on a European level on supporting these so-called anti-violence centers, where women that are victims of violence can look for shelter. Now this is not possible, they are not functioning with the current situation, during the quarantine, so we are trying to support them, ensuring that they get to the anti-violence center first of all, that they get the economic support to sustain their structure and we are advising the government on how to take care of these people; they can seek protection even in the current circumstances.

On top of all these things, we have set up a platform, called Covid-19Italia.help, that is basically an online platform, that people can find verified information about the norms and acts of the state and indications of how you should access certain facilitations and all that. Needs can be reported and offers of help can be recorded as well, so it’s basically an online platform that tries to bridge the demand and supply of solidarity if you want to put it that way. That is convened by ActionAid and that is definitely a programmatic intervention that is done not so much as ActionAid, but to facilitate the interaction into different groups of solidarity, even micro ones that would otherwise not know how to access that market of solidarity, offering or receiving help.

Globally, ActionAid is calling on governments to ensure that social protections target women, whose care duties will double as they are at the forefront of caring for the sick, home-schooling, working informal jobs and collecting water. ActionAid offices are also working hard to tackle the spread of misinformation about the disease, translating vital public health advice into local languages and ensuring it reaches the most marginalised communities. In India, where 1.3 billion people have been told to stay at home, ActionAid is distributing food packages and is hoping to reach more than 55,000 of the most vulnerable families, including informal workers, such as domestic workers and street vendors, who will have no way to earn a living during the lockdown. In Liberia, ActionAid is using lessons learnt during the Ebola crisis to access hard to reach communities by using its network of local partners, including women’s rights organizations and rural women’s leaders, to distribute life-saving advice and health information. Social media and virtual meetings will be used for mobilizing communities and spreading awareness messages. During the Ebola crisis there was a dramatic increase in violence against women and girls, as police were unable to respond, support services reduced, and survivors were left unable to access justice. In Kenya, ActionAid has supported the humanitarian response to the Covid-19 pandemic by distributing information and myth-busting leaflets to communities through its network of women’s collectives and community groups. In Palestine, ActionAid is using its network of young activists to distribute food parcels and hygiene kits to vulnerable families in home quarantine in Bethlehem.

What is the main lesson out of this crisis? Is there something we Greeks should definitely avoid? Also, is there something we could do to help Italians?

They should avoid anything that will slow the reaction down. Greece is actually a smaller country, so going to harder measures faster if you can, as a state and as citizens, don’t break the rules, nobody is going to be smarter if they think they can get away with this. So take it seriously until you have time. That is the responsibility of individual citizens, no matter what the state instructs you to do, you can take it seriously even before.

In terms of what Greek government can do, I think that in the European context, because the Greek country as well, they should probably push together with France, Spain, Italy as much as they can, to make sure that common resources of the EU get mobilized, not counting 3 cents there, 3 cents here, but really enabling the countries that are worse hit, to react quickly because if the economy can restart, it will be in the interest of everyone in Europe. If it doesn’t restart because this is a symmetric crisis, it will bring down even those that are trying to save their money now. This is not like what happened in Greece before, one state in a crisis, where the rest of the world can hope not to be touched, but it’s a symmetric crisis where we either raise on together or we will fall together, no matter who is spending money first and who is hardest in the short run. Because even if a country doesn’t get hit directly it will be hit indirectly by the economic effect of the whole thing. So, we hope Greece can put its weight in the EU in negotiation to convince other countries to share the burden. Based on experience as well.