NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Covid-19 death toll in Greece rises to 81

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Greece’s coronavirus toll has risen to 81 with the death of a 42-year-old man in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and of an 84-year-old woman in Athens.

According to reports, the 42-year-old man died at Thessaloniki’s AHEPA General Hospital on Monday night after being admitted on March 29. He is the virus’ first victim from the region of Halkidiki.

In a message on social media on Tuesday, the mayor of the 42-year-old’s native village lamented his “early and unfair” death.

“He fought hard but the battle with the coronavirus proved an uneven one,” Nea Propontida Mayor Manolis Karras said.

The 84-year-old woman died at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 