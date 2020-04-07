President hails Greek scientists, medical workers on World Health Day

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday published a video on social media hailing the efforts of Greek scientists, researchers, doctors, nurses and paramedics doing battle against the coronavirus pandemic in Greece and other parts of the world.

Sakellaropoulou’s message was posted to mark World Health Day, which comes this year during the biggest health crisis of the last 100 years.

“We are proud and we thank them,” the Greek president said in a post accompanying the video, which shows a gallery of scientists and medics on the front lines of the crisis.