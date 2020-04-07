Greek PM wishes Boris Johnson speedy recovery after British leader is moved to intensive care

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday wished a “speedy and full recovery” to his British counterpart, Boris Johnson.



“In these difficult times, the world stands united in the fight against Covid-19,” Mitsotakis said in a post on Twitter.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday after being infected by the novel coronavirus and had to go into intensive care on Monday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” his spokesman was quoted by Reuters as saying.