Worshippers rebuffed by top court

The Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, has rebuffed an appeal lodged by a group of citizens and groups calling for a temporary order allowing churches across the country to open for worshippers wanting to attend religious services.



The government banned all services last month as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus while allowing churches to remain open for private prayer.



Churches will be permitted to hold religious services during Easter Week but only behind closed doors, with the services to be broadcast.



The citizens and groups lodging the appeal had asked for the suspension of services to be frozen temporarily, describing the government’s decision as illegal and unconstitutional.



The court however rejected the appeal on the grounds of protecting public health.