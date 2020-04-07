Luxembourg to accept 12 unaccompanied children from Greece by next week

Luxembourg has agreed to relocate twelve unaccompanied refugee children from Greece by next week, Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said on Tuesday, after a phone call with the country's Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn.

According to a ministry announcement, the two ministers agreed that both countries' authorities must complete the complex relocation process over the next days, in collaboration with UNCHR and the International Organisation for Migration, "despite the difficult conditions due to the pandemic".

"It is a development that is brought about despite the difficult conditions due to the pandemic and sets a positive example for all the other European partners that have expressed a willingness to accept unaccompanied refugee children from Greece," Koumoutsakos later stated.

The minister thanked Luxembourg "for its active role in taking forward the European initiative for unaccompanied minors," as well as the UNCHR and IOM for their supporting role in facilitating the processes involved.

[ANA]