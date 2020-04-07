Greece’s Jewish community extends wishes to healthcare workers, Covid-19 patients

In its message for this year’s Pessach (Passover), the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) on Tuesday extended its wishes to healthcare professionals and those who have contracted Covid-19.

“Our thoughts are with our fellow citizens who are sick and we pray so that God helps them ‘pass over’ from the loneliness of pain to the joy of life,” KIS said in a press release.

It said it wished doctors and the sanitary personnel strength and health because they are the ones “who guide us to ‘pass over’ from the desperation of death to the hope of health.”

“This Pessach, we will celebrate even though we will not sit around the same table, yet, our wishes will be united and even more heartfelt, they will be wishes for health and good life,” it added.

This year’s Pessach will begin in the evening of April 8 and end in the evening of

April 16.