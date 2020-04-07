Takis exhibition canceled

The Museum of Cycladic Art announced the cancellation of the exhibition dedicated to Greek sculptor TAKIS, to protect the health and safety of its staff, volunteers, museum friends and supporters, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibition Magnetism, Light and Sound, organized by the Museum of Cycladic Art, in collaboration with Tate Modern and MACBA Museum d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona, would have been on view in Athens from May 20th to October 25th.

“It is the first time during the twelve years as President that I am obliged to announce the cancellation of an exhibition. Under the unprecedented moments that our planet is facing, and despite the preparations and efforts of everyone involved, it is our duty and obligation to make this timely and immediate decision,” said Sandra Marinopoulos, President of the Museum of Cycladic Art.

This exhibition first opened at Tate Modern in London on July 2019 and is currently in Spain, one of the countries hit the hardest by the epidemic, the museum said.

The process of its transportation to Greece was just about to begin and the exhibition would complete its journey, at the end of October 2020 with the return of the works back to their respective lenders.