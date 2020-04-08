Expanding a measure to reduce the rent that all businesses affected by the new coronavirus and their employees have to pay is a necessary instrument that will provide relief during this period of intense pressure.

However, like other measures of compulsory regulation which introduce changes to contracts between individuals, it causes some side effects, as it transfers the burden onto the landlords.

The suspension of the landlord’s tax obligations, as provided by the government regulation, does not fully recompense the owner for the damage incurred.

A proportional cut to the single property tax – known as ENFIA – concerning the affected properties would be a more balanced solution for landlords who are deprived of their incomes.