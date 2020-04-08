MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

City Hall takes care of vulnerable with ‘Help at Home Plus’

  • municipality_web

TAGS: Coronavirus, Initiative, Society

Municipal worker Ioannis Chrysanthakopoulos, 39, carries goods for pensioner Vassiliki Chalari, 83, as part of the Athens Municipality’s “Help at Home Plus” program that has been extended to members of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, who face particular challenges during the Covid-19 lockdown. At the most risk from a potential infection, elderly citizens have been advised to avoid leaving their homes. City Hall has also boosted its food handouts for the poor and its programs for the capital’s homeless with a collaboration with charity Medecins du Monde said to be in the works. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 