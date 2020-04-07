The penetration of e-stores in Greece has soared in the last year, with the share of the population that has shopped online rising from 21 percent at the end of 2019 to 44 percent in late March and early April – i.e. an increase of 109 percent – according to a survey by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) and the E-Business Research Center of the Athens University of Economics and Business (ELTRUN).



Supermarkets have been inundated with orders and seem to be struggling with this huge shift, while local stores such as butchers and smaller grocery stores have appeared more ready to take orders and deliver them to consumers.