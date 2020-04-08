Greek FinMin optimistic on Eurogroup outcome

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras was upbeat Wednesday that remaining differences between eurozone governments regarding a trillion euro package to support the economy against the coronavirus pandemic would be bridged by Thursday.

Marathon talks between eurozone finance ministers that extended into the early hours of Wednesday brought no breakthrough. They are set to continue Thursday.

“The Eurogroup meeting did not result in an agreement, despite the fact that significant progress was made on a more ambitious package of measures to deal with the health crisis and to reboot the economy [after the pandemic], Staikouras told state-run Athens Macedonian news agency.

“There are still differences, which are expected to be bridged by tomorrow,” he said.

