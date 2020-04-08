Holy Synod: Easter services to be held without any public gatherings

Τhe Holy Synod, the ruling body of the Greek Orthodox Church, has said that all Easter services will be held without any public gatherings as part of the country’s efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a circular, the Holy Synod cautioned clerics against deviating from the guidelines of the Church or they would jeopardize public health.

Analysts have expressed concern over the possibility of some priests coming under pressure from members of their congregations to open churches to members of the public.