Elpidophoros to conduct service for coronavirus patients, victims

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will be conducting a service for health and healing for those infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and for those who have passed away because of the disease.

In a message on Twitter, Elpidophoros urged the faithful to submit names of people who have passed away and those ill to be prayed for.

“I will be praying for them daily in the Chapel of St. Paul at the Archdiocese,” he tweeted.

“May God comfort the sick and may the memories of those passed be eternal.”

The United States posted a record single-day jump of more than 1,800 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.