Cypriot President to address nation for third time

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will address the nation at 7pm on Wednesday for the third time since the Cyprus coronavirus outbreak, with the address expected to announce the extension of current measures until the end of April, but may also include additional measures.

An inter-ministerial meeting on Monday assessed the unfolding coronavirus situation on the island and discussed possible further measures, but agreed to let the Cabinet, which convened on Wednesday morning in a meeting chaired by President Anastasiades, take all final decisions on the next moves.

According to Kathimerini Cyprus, during his address on Wednesday night, Anstasiades is expected to announce the extension of current restriction measures in view of containing the spread of the virus until the end of the month.

Additionally, the President is also expected to announce an extension of support measures for businesses and workers until October.

The first bundle of support measures that were initially to be implemented until the end of April, but which are set to be extended for several more months, involve support plans for businesses who have partially or fully suspended operations, as well as for self-employed persons.

The support measures come at a monthly cost of 240 million euros.

