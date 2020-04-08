Antetokounmpo family donates 20,000 masks to Athens municipality, sports group

The family of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo donated 20,000 surgical masks which will be equally divided between the municipality of Zografou in central Athens and the city’s Organization of Culture, Sports and Youth (OPANDA) to help employees protect themselves against the new coronavirus.

Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, Alex and their mother, Veronica, also asked for some of the masks to be distributed to the district of Sepolia, where the brothers grew up.

“We thank the Antetokounmpo family for this marvellous action in these difficult times. These masks will be used to protect the people on the frontline of the fight against the new coronavirus,” said the head of OPANDA, Anna Rokofyllou.