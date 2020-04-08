NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Afghan teen dead, four hurt in Moria brawl

TAGS: Migration

A 16-year-old Afghan youth was fatally knifed on Wednesday during a brawl with a 20-year-old compatriot outside the overcrowded Moria reception center on the island of Lesvos.

The 16-year-old was transferred to the hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. A fracas that followed the stabbing led to the injury of four more migrants, including a minor, who were hospitalized.

The teen was a member of a family of Afghans living in a hut on the fringes of the Moria camp.

The reason for the brawl was unclear though tensions at the camp, which is hosting some 20,000 people, are frequently high.

