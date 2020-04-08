First sentence handed out for ignoring ban

A 57-year-old owner of a cafe-bar in Thessaloniki was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence on Wednesday for opening his business despite restrictions imposed last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The man was arrested on Friday after police officers found the shop open with two patrons inside. He told the court that the people were friends of his and that the cafe was closed.

In what was the first sentencing since the business restrictions were imposed on March 12, the court found him guilty, while the number of arrests has come to 369 arrests.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) recorded 1,839 violations of a lockdown imposed on March 23. ELAS has recorded a total of 24,757 violations since its introduction.