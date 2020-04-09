Interest rate on T-bills returns to positive territory

Greece’s 13-week treasury bills saw their interest rate return to positive territory on Wednesday as the auction by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) ended with a uniform yield of 0.29 percent, against -0.10 percent in the previous auction of similar T-bills on February 5.

PDMA announced it had raised 487.5 million euros as the offers for the 375-million-euro issue amounted to 743 million for a coverage ratio of 1.98 percent.



The bills mature on July 10.