Interest rate on T-bills returns to positive territory

TAGS: Markets

Greece’s 13-week treasury bills saw their interest rate return to positive territory on Wednesday as the auction by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) ended with a uniform yield of 0.29 percent, against -0.10 percent in the previous auction of similar T-bills on February 5. 

PDMA announced it had raised 487.5 million euros as the offers for the 375-million-euro issue amounted to 743 million for a coverage ratio of 1.98 percent.

The bills mature on July 10.

