Checks at highways, ports, bus terminals to prevent Orthodox Easter travel

Greek authorities on Wednesday said they were imposing stringent controls at national highway toll stations, ports and other long-distance travel stations to prevent city residents from travelling to the countryside ahead of the Greek Orthodox Easter.

Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said in a press conference on Wednesday the new measure went into effect at 6 p.m.

He warned that anyone who tries to travel to the countryside will be turned back, their car plates removed for 60 days and a fine of 300 euros imposed.

The same measures will apply at airports, ports, railroad stations and long-distance buses, where travellers will need to prove they are either permanent residents returning to their homes.

He also said there is to be no inter-island travel, with few exceptions for residents of remote islands going to doctors at a larger island.

The measure will remain in effect until April 27.

Hardalias also called on the president of Greece's Union of Municipalities and Communities (KEDE), Giorgos Patoulis, to convey the message that door-to-door delivery of the “Holy Fire” on the Orthodox Holy Saturday is forbidden, as it raises the risk of contagion.

His comment came after some towns announced that they would knock on doors to deliver the Holy Fire.