Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated on Wednesday that Ankara would continue its energy program in the Aegean, the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus.

He said, in comments cited by Greek media, that Turkey wants good-neighborly relations with Greece but noted that “a compromise on our rights and interests is out of the question.”

Meanwhile, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), a pair of Turkish F-16 jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region on Wednesday without submitting a flight plan and flew over the islet of Ro at 31,000 feet at 4.20 p.m. and five minutes later over Strongyli, also at 31,000 feet.