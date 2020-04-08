Restrictions tightened for Easter

The government has announced a further tightening of measures restricting the movement of people by land, sea and air ahead of Easter as part of the effort to contain the spread of Covid-19. The measures will apply until April 27.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said: “Nothing has been decided yet. The battle continues and April is a very critical month.” The Hellenic Police set up checkpoints on Wednesday afternoon at highway toll stations throughout the country, on side roads and on regional roads to and from urban centers. At the same time, the coast guard is conducting checks at ports.

According to Hardalias, people at airports, ports, railway stations and intercity bus stations (KTEL) will only be allowed to travel if they are carrying income tax returns certifying that their permanent residence is their intended destination.

He said that these same people will not be able to return from their destination until the measures end on April 27. Those caught violating the rules will be fined 300 euros – double the 150 euros which had been the fine until today – while their license plates will be removed for 60 days. In addition, up until April 27, residents will only be allowed to travel from small to larger islands within the same municipality for visits to pharmacies, doctors, supply stores and banks (if e-commerce is not possible).

Hardalias said plans by several mayors to distribute the Holy Flame, taken from Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher, to citizens’ homes will not be allowed. “It involves too many risks for the transmission of the coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said two more people died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 83. There were also 52 new infections, bringing the total to 1,884.