ATHEX: Index buoyed by lenders and Ellaktor

Bank stocks and Ellaktor helped the benchmark at Athinon Avenue retain a fraction of its midsession gains on Wednesday, while many other eurozone bourses ended up in the red after two days of growth. Thus the Greek market made it three rising sessions in succession.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 609.09 points, adding 0.22 percent to Tuesday’s 607.73 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index fell 0.64 percent to 1,482.08 points, while the mid-caps index expanded 0.78 percent.

The banks index advanced 3.10 percent, as Eurobank rose 5.24 percent, Alpha collected 2.65 percent, Piraeus increased 1.98 percent and National moved up 1.35 percent. Ellaktor soared 19.05 percent.

In total 62 stocks increased, 43 declined and 24 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 74.9 million euros, just up on Tuesday’s 74.5 million.

Today’s session will be the last of the week, as due to the Western Easter holidays most European bourses will remain shut. The Greek stock market will therefore be closed tomorrow and next Monday, which is Orthodox Easter.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.10 percent to close at 48.31 points.