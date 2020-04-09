Safety precautions for Easter bunnies

A cake shop employee prepares chocolate Easter bunnies with masks in Lykovrisi, northern Athens, on Wednesday. Cake shops and bakeries in Greece have remained open since the lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus began and are expected to keep working over the holidays. Authorities on Wednesday announced a further tightening of measures restricting the movement of people by land, sea and air ahead of Easter, which is celebrated by Orthodox Christians on April 19. Greece’s Orthodox Church says it will not permit any public gatherings for Easter services. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]