Restrictions eased for fruit and veg producers

Fruit and vegetable producers now have the option – under certain conditions – of selling their produce at open-air markets in different regions to where it is cultivated, according to a ministerial decision published on Wednesday in the Government Gazette.



The decision offers them something of a solution to the problem created with the ban on selling some products in some parts due to travel restrictions, leading many producers into financial trouble.



The sale of products by more producers, traders and other professionals is expected to rein in the rise recorded recently in the prices of certain fruit and vegetables.