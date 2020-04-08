Financial Crimes Squad seizes bogus antiseptics

Greece’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) announced on Wednesday that it has seized large quantities of solutions labeled as antiseptic but without the required license, as well as surgical masks that did not have legal documents of acquisition.

The seizure was made after SDOE officials carried out an audit of a company in Attica that, among other things, trades in personal protective and personal care products.

More specifically, 4,070.95 liters of solution and 2,308 surgical masks were confiscated.