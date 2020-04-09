Greece hopes Thursday’s Eurogroup will bridge differences on coronavirus aid

Greece hopes that the new teleconference among eurozone finances ministers on Thursday will achieve a deal on the package worth half a trillion euros to support the bloc’s economies that have been battered by the new coronavirus.

“Common problems require joint solutions,” said government spokesman Stelios Petsas at a press briefing, noting that the aim is to secure low-cost funding for all eurozone member-states.

He said that while Athens supports the issuance of a so-called “corona-bond” “we must not underestimate the important steps already taken” at an EU level.

Ministers ministers meet again from 1500 GMT on Thursday.