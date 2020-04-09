Coast guard to boost checks at ports as of Friday

Coast Guard officials will intensify checks at all Greek ports as of Friday to enforce compliance with the measures announced by the government against the spread of the new coronavirus.

A joint ministerial decision issued on March 21 allows only permanent residents of the islands, who have the necessary supporting documentation proving residence, and those transporting supplies to travel to the islands, as well as the return of those that want to leave an island.

It also forbids the departure or docking of any private or professional pleasure boats, under any flag, in Greek territory.

Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis has asked the coast guard to check travellers boarding ships, while island mayors have asked for additional restrictions of movement between the islands.

On its side, the coast guard said it conducted 38,363 checks and handed out 150 fines from March 22 until March 29.