Anatolia College coronavirus fund raises more than 56,000 euros

A fund launched by Anatolia College in Thessaloniki to respond to the coronavirus crisis has so far raised more than 56,000 euros from more than 320 donors worldwide.

Organizers said the funds will be used to supply the intensive care unit of the northern port city’s AHEPA hospital with valuable equipment and medical supplies.

“In such unprecedented times, a spirit of community in dealing with the crisis serves to uplift the people on the front line,” said Panos Vlachos, president of Anatolia College.

“At the same time, it inspires confidence that we can all succeed in forging a more balanced and fair society,” he said.

