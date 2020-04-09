BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ECB’s Lagarde: Let’s not get fixated on coronabonds

TAGS: EU, Finance, Coronavirus

Europe should not get hung up on the idea of issuing coronabonds through a specially created European rescue fund, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

“I don’t think that we should get fixated on ‘coronabonds’. In Europe, things take a bit more time than we would like, but we always find a solution,” she told French daily Le Parisien.

She added there could be other forms of solidarity between European countries such as joint spending from a shared budget or a reconstruction fund to finance more green growth of digital investments after the current crisis. [Reuters]

