Over 150 Cypriots living in the UK succumb to coronavirus

Over 150 members of the Cypriot community in the UK have lost their lives after contracting coronavirus.

A newspaper published by the Cyprus expat community in the UK said that 95 Greek Cypriots, 55 Turkish Cypriots, and one Maronite Cypriot living in the UK have succumbed to the virus over the past few weeks.

The overwhelming majority of Cyprus nationals in the UK that have so far lost their lives amid the coronavirus outbreak were aged over 60 years, though it remains unclear how many suffered from underlying conditions.

Additionally, over 300 Cypriots living in the UK have contracted the virus, with many in hospital.

According to these figures, Cyprus nationals amount to 2.18 percent of the total coronavirus deaths recorded UK-wide.

However, the actual total number of deaths may be significantly higher as the fatalities reported daily by the British Health Ministry concern deaths that may have occurred up to three weeks earlier. [Kathimerini Cyprus]