Greek ski resorts close early to stop Covid-19 spread

The ski resorts of Parnassos, central Greece, and Voras-Kaimaktsalan in Pella, northern Greece, will close for the rest of the season in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Hellenic Public Real Estate Corporation (ETAD) said in a statement Thursday that the decision was made in spite of heavy snowfall in recent weeks and in strict abidance with government restrictions on public movement and gatherings aimed at containing the pandemic.

