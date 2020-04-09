Police record 2,104 public movement violations

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) recorded a total of 2,104 violations of a government lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday, ELAS said Thursday.

The majority of the violations (793) were recorded in Attica, with 274 in Thessaloniki, 170 in Central Macedonia and 157 in Western Greece, ELAS said.

Between March 23, when the lockdown was introduced, and Wednesday, police said they recorded 26,855 violations.

Also, police arrested a total of 374 owners or managers of businesses operating despite restrictions forbidding them to do so between March 12, when those restrictions were introduced, and Wednesday.

