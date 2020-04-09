Plan drafted to repatriate Greeks from Italy

The Italian Foreign Ministry, the Italian Civil Protection Department and the Greek Embassy in Rome have announced that a new operation is being planned to repatriate Greeks currently in Italy who wish to return to their home country.

The repatriation will apply to those who have lost their jobs in Italy, have nowhere to stay or have a serious health problem.

The first repatriation operation was carried out on March 21, using a ship that sailed from the port of Ancona.

Interested parties can contact the Embassy of Greece in Italy, grcon.rom@mfa.gr.

Authorities said the date on which the repatriations will take place will be announced in due course.