ATHEX: Index climbs 12.3 percent in one week

The bourse ended the trading week on Thursday with a mixed session – after some early gains – that concluded with losses for the benchmark and mid-caps slide while blue chips and a large number of other stocks headed higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 607.29 points, shedding 0.22 percent from Wednesday’s 609.09 points. On a weekly basis it jumped 12.31 percent, recovering more than a quarter of this year’s losses.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.14 percent to 1,484.10 points and the mid-caps index contracted 0.43 percent.

The banks index slipped 0.05 percent, as National eased 0.20 percent and Alpha fell 0.08 percent. Ellaktor kept climbing (up 7.73 percent), as Jumbo sank 3.81 percent and Lamda Development dropped 3.65 percent.

In total 62 stocks rose, 43 declined and 24 stayed put.



Turnover came to 71 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 74.9 million.

The bourse will next reopen on Tuesday, as due to the Western Easter holidays most European bourses will remain shut.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.54 percent to close at 48.57 points.