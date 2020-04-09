Enterprises found to be employing workers whose contracts have been suspended will be fined 1,200 euros for each employee, according to a decision by Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis. The fine will also concern corporations that have suspended the labor contracts of employees but still employ over 10 percent of them through teleworking.

In the last few days the ministry has received complaints according to which employers have demanded that their employees give them a share of the special 800-euro handout that will start being paid by the state next Wednesday. Vroutsis stated that any employers found to be abusing their position in any way will face a fine of 1,200 euros per worker.

The ministry is also receiving complaints from a large number of workers who have been left out of the government’s protection measures amid the coronavirus epidemic. Sources say the ministry is set to issue a decision especially for those who appear on the Ergani database as having more than one employer due to the fact that a previous employer did not legally declare the termination of their business, while the worker in question went on to take up another job.