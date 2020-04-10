Material for university entrance exams cut as date mulled

Education Minister Niki Kerameus confirmed Thursday that senior high school pupils studying for university entrance examinations this year will only be tested on the material that had been taught up until March 11, when the government ordered the closure of all schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The material that pupils are to be examined has been reduced by around 25 percent, according to the ministry.

As for a date for the exams, Kerameus said that has yet to be decided and will be done on the recommendations of experts advising the government on its response to the pandemic. Another issue is how the exams will be conducted – how many pupils will be in each classroom and what distance apart.

Kathimerini understands that the ministry wants schools to open after the Easter holidays and to host the exams as close as possible to the date they are traditionally held, namely in June.