City of Athens keeping streets clean

A municipal cleaning crew washes down and disinfects a street in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kolonaki, on Thursday. The municipal authority regularly hoses down bus stops, sidewalks and other public areas across the city with disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “The municipality’s entire mechanism is devoted to ensuring that all public spaces are disinfected more than once,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said in comments last week. The City of Athens on Thursday also launched a special service whereby residents can call 210.883.9151 for advice on their labor rights amid changes stemming from the coronavirus epidemic. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]