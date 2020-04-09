Deadline is extended for loans to firms

The Finance Ministry decided on Thursday to extend the deadline for applications for state support to enterprises, known as the “Deposit To Be Returned,” until April 21, as numerous small businesses have not managed to collect the necessary documents. The original deadline was on Friday.

Kathimerini understands that over 60,000 enterprises have expressed an interest in borrowing a part of the 1 billion euros in state loans that can be paid off within five years, with the first year being the grace period.

All corporations with a staff of up to 500 people can apply for loans of up to 500,000 euros each, which are not taxable. Applications can be submitted at www.aade.gr/mybusinesssupport.

On Thursday the bank accounts of 113,780 doctors, nurses and officials of the First Aid Service and Civil Protection were credited with the extraordinary handout for Easter.



This benefit totaling 79 million euros is intended as a tangible acknowledgement of their work, the ministry stated, “as the state commends their exceptional social contribution in the crucial battle against the pandemic of the coronavirus.”